Lincoln Property Co has paid $325 million, or $23153/sf, for AZ 202 Commerce Park, a two-building industrial property with 140,372 square feet in Chandler, Ariz The Dallas company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of AIG Global...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Assets Trust Inc has paid $454 million, or $48817/sf, for Bel-Spring 520, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Swift Real Estate Partners, which...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $581 million, or $322,778/unit, for the 180-unit Cantamar Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from a Los Angeles limited liability company The property, at 16630 North 43rd...
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...
Chatham Lodging Trust has paid $31 million, or $279,279/room, for the 111-room Hilton Garden Inn Destin in Miramar Beach, Fla The West Palm Beach, Fla, REIT said its purchase of the hotel, which opened in 2020, would provide it an estimated yield on...
Reliable Properties has paid $448 million, or $32701/sf, for Washington Plaza, a 136,908-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local investment and management company purchased the property from Eagles Nest Property of Huntington Beach,...
Lincoln Property Co has acquired a 120,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and office building at 10 Trotter Drive in Medway, Mass, about 30 miles southeast of Boston, for $217 million, or $18083/sf The Dallas developer bought the property from...
An affiliate of Box Equities has purchased a 175,000-square-foot medical product-supply facility in Toano, Va, for $22 million, or $12571/sf The New York investor bought the two-story property from MICPAR Realty LLC of Williamsburg, Va, in a deal...
An investment group led by Kennedy Wilson has paid $264 million for three apartment properties with 905 units in Idaho, Washington and New Mexico The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager owns a 50 percent stake in the group, which had purchased...