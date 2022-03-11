Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...
Logan Capital Advisors has paid $975 million, or $443,181/unit, for the 220-unit South Beach Apartments in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Griffin Capital Co, which had acquired it in 2018 for $62 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and HEI Hotels & Resorts has paid $40 million, or $90,090/room, for the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, NY The venture bought the property, at 670...
The Real Deal MCR Hotels has agreed to buy the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan for $356 million, or $200,000/room The New York hotel developer is buying the 1,780-room property, at 811 7th Ave, from Host Hotels & Resorts The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bader Development has paid $107 million, or $200,374/unit, for Hampshire Hill, a 534-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn, about 15 miles south Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer purchased the...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
Lincoln Property Co has paid $325 million, or $23153/sf, for AZ 202 Commerce Park, a two-building industrial property with 140,372 square feet in Chandler, Ariz The Dallas company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of AIG Global...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Assets Trust Inc has paid $454 million, or $48817/sf, for Bel-Spring 520, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Swift Real Estate Partners, which...