Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and HEI Hotels & Resorts has paid $40 million, or $90,090/room, for the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, NY The venture bought the property, at 670...
The Real Deal MCR Hotels has agreed to buy the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan for $356 million, or $200,000/room The New York hotel developer is buying the 1,780-room property, at 811 7th Ave, from Host Hotels & Resorts The...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
Lincoln Property Co has paid $325 million, or $23153/sf, for AZ 202 Commerce Park, a two-building industrial property with 140,372 square feet in Chandler, Ariz The Dallas company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of AIG Global...
REJournalscom A venture of Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises is planning a mixed-use building with a hotel and residential condominiums at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd and North Central Ave in Clayton, Mo, about nine...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Assets Trust Inc has paid $454 million, or $48817/sf, for Bel-Spring 520, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Swift Real Estate Partners, which...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $581 million, or $322,778/unit, for the 180-unit Cantamar Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from a Los Angeles limited liability company The property, at 16630 North 43rd...
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...