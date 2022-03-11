Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Cherry Development has broken ground on the 84-unit shareDOWNTOWN apartment property in the Fremont East area of Las Vegas The property is being developed at at 231 North 11th St It will have one-bedroom units with 480 square feet...
Real Estate Weekly Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground for 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment property at 25 North Lexington Ave in White Plains, NY The White Plains Common Council in 2016 approved the estimated $275 million development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities last year issued permits for the construction of 57 million apartment units in properties with five or more units, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That’s the...
REJournalscom A venture of Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises is planning a mixed-use building with a hotel and residential condominiums at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd and North Central Ave in Clayton, Mo, about nine...
Alexandria Housing Development Corp has purchased the 196-unit Park Vue of Alexandria Apartments from Covenant Capital Group, financing it with a $514 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund The property, at 511 Four Mile Road in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $85 million of financing against the recently redeveloped Kimpton Alton Hotel, a 248-room boutique property in San Francisco’s...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has bought the 66,606-square-foot Palmetto Park Center office building in downtown Boca Raton, Fla, for $252 million, or about $37834/sf A company managed by Alex Kurkin of Aventura, Fla, was the seller...
Hudson Valley Property Group has secured $190 million of financing from the New York City Housing Development Corp to renovate three affordable multifamily communities with 748 units in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx and Manhattan Hudson...
Triad Business Journal Ground is breaking next month on The Novus, a 27-story residential building in downtown Durham, NC Austin Lawrence Partners of Aspen, Colo, is building the property at 400 West Main St It will have 54 condominiums, 188...