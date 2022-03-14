Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier Nicol Investment Co is offering for sale the Banks, which is comprised of two apartment complexes with a total of 592 units in Cincinnati The Nashville, Tenn, investment firm has tapped CBRE to market the property for...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...
The Real Deal MCR Hotels has agreed to buy the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan for $356 million, or $200,000/room The New York hotel developer is buying the 1,780-room property, at 811 7th Ave, from Host Hotels & Resorts The...
Real Estate Weekly Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground for 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment property at 25 North Lexington Ave in White Plains, NY The White Plains Common Council in 2016 approved the estimated $275 million development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs formally has been put up for sale A chunk of the 957,000-square-foot shopping mall serves as collateral for an $894 million mortgage that was...
Commercial Cafe CIM Group has leased 70,000 square feet of office space to Land’n Sea Distributing Inc and CNY Group at its 1440 Broadway property in midtown Manhattan CNY, a construction and development services firm, is taking 34,025 sf on...
Milwaukee Business Journal Scannell Properties is offering for sale the 150,000-square-foot industrial property at 12255 West Carmen Ave in Milwaukee The Indianapolis developer has tapped CBRE to market the property, which was built in 2019 It has...
Crain’s Chicago Business Broadshore Capital Partners is offering for sale Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Los Angeles investor has tapped Newmark to market the property, which is expected to sell for more...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...