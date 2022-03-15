Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal The developer of the Park City South project in Raleigh, NC, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the mixed-use complex Kane Realty Corp is developing the property at the corner of Lake Wheeler Road and South Saunders...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
South Florida Business Journal Blue Tevere Investments has filed plans to build a 115-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood The area developer has proposed the project for a 081-acre site at 1900, 1918 and 1920 SW Third Ave...
Charlotte Business Journal Riverside Investment & Development has unveiled plans for the Queensbridge Collective mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The Chicago developer is building the property at 1111 South Tryon St, on the site of the Uptown...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners is building the 240-unit North Salem Station apartment complex in Apex, NC The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property’s development site – nine parcels at the corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Gazit Horizons has proposed building a 500-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Brickell Financial District The company, a subsidiary of Gazit Globe of Israel, bought the proposed project’s development site in...
South Florida Business Journal Hanover Co has bought a 154-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $20 million The Houston developer plans to build a 36-story apartment building on the site, at 477 SW First Ave, just south of the New...