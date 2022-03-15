Log In or Subscribe to read more
IBM Corp has signed a 16-year lease for 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan The Armonk, NY, technology giant will occupy portions of floors two and seven as well as the entirety of floors eight through 10 The 14...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...
Rentvcom Azzur Group has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 76,300 square feet at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a six-building industrial property with 332,000 sf in Alameda, Calif The life-sciences company was represented by Stream...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Multi-Housing News Cherry Development has broken ground on the 84-unit shareDOWNTOWN apartment property in the Fremont East area of Las Vegas The property is being developed at at 231 North 11th St It will have one-bedroom units with 480 square feet...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Expressway has agreed to fully lease the 111,000-square-foot industrial property at 220 West Victoria St in Compton, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The trucking company signed a seven-year lease and...
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...
REBusiness Online Beedie is planning to build the Pioneer Business Center, a two-building industrial property with 261,751 square feet in Las Vegas The Burnaby, British Columbia, developer is building the property at 6370 and 6340 South Pioneer Way,...