Log In or Subscribe to read more
Daily Mail and Globe Amazoncom Inc is relocating 1,800 employees from its 300 Pine St office building in downtown Seattle, citing the area’s recent surge in violent crime The giant online retailer employs about 75,000 in the Seattle area Those...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...
Rentvcom Azzur Group has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 76,300 square feet at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a six-building industrial property with 332,000 sf in Alameda, Calif The life-sciences company was represented by Stream...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Expressway has agreed to fully lease the 111,000-square-foot industrial property at 220 West Victoria St in Compton, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The trucking company signed a seven-year lease and...
Driverge Vehicle Innovations has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of industrial space at Chapel Hill Business Park, an 805,002-sf industrial property in Akron, Ohio The automotive manufacturer represented itself in the lease with assistance from...
Commercial Cafe CIM Group has leased 70,000 square feet of office space to Land’n Sea Distributing Inc and CNY Group at its 1440 Broadway property in midtown Manhattan CNY, a construction and development services firm, is taking 34,025 sf on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...