Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $839 million of financing against the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md The financing allowed WRS Inc Real Estate Investments, which already had owned the property’s 402,625...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LNR Partners, special servicer of $25685 million of mortgage debt against 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago, evidently has taken the 145 million-square-foot office building as it’s now classified as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $9803 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Ascend at Kierland, a 364-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and...
Mesa West Capital has provided $67 million of financing against the recently opened Westmont of Milpitas, a 199-unit apartment property in Milpitas, Calif The seniors-housing property was developed in late 2020 on a two-acre site at 80 Cedar Way,...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Roger “Roddy” W Conner has been named managing director and chief operating officer of marketing and investor relations at ACORE Capital LP Conner joins the San Francisco finance company, which has $18 billion of assets under management,...