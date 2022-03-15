Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
Principal Real Estate Investors has paid $49 million for a pair of industrial properties with a total of 367,820 square feet in the Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla, markets The Des Moines, Iowa, investment manager bought the properties from Rooker, an...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties totaling 215 units in South Florida for a combined $468 million The Miami company paid $243 million, or about $216,964/unit, for the Colonial Village...
Summit Communities has paid $291 million, or $259,821/unit, for the 112-unit Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Lowe Property Group of Salt Lake City, which was represented by Northmarq Highline...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...