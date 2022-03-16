Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cash flow generated by the Bellis Fair Mall, a 776,136-square-foot shopping center in Bellingham, Wash, just south of the Canadian border, has declined for six straight years As of last September, cash flow...
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LNR Partners, special servicer of $25685 million of mortgage debt against 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago, evidently has taken the 145 million-square-foot office building as it’s now classified as...
Roger “Roddy” W Conner has been named managing director and chief operating officer of marketing and investor relations at ACORE Capital LP Conner joins the San Francisco finance company, which has $18 billion of assets under management,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Marc Cesare as managing director at its Dallas office, where he’s charged with originating loans against conventional and affordable apartment properties Cesare, a 20-year industry veteran, joins the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last year, $1211 billion of Freddie Mac loans securitized through the agency’s K-series transactions were defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, according to Kroll Bond...
CARROLL has hired Stephen Hendrix as executive vice president of development Hendrix joins the Atlanta investment manager from Novare Group, where he was senior vice president of development He has more than 27 years of multifamily development...