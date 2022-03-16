Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cash flow generated by the Bellis Fair Mall, a 776,136-square-foot shopping center in Bellingham, Wash, just south of the Canadian border, has declined for six straight years As of last September, cash flow...
Greystone continues to beef up its CMBS originations platform and most recently has added four senior executives to the operation The company has tapped Russ Avery as head of structuring He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director in its CMBS...
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
IBM Corp has signed a 16-year lease for 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan The Armonk, NY, technology giant will occupy portions of floors two and seven as well as the entirety of floors eight through 10 The 14...
Daily Mail and Globe Amazoncom Inc is relocating 1,800 employees from its 300 Pine St office building in downtown Seattle, citing the area’s recent surge in violent crime The giant online retailer employs about 75,000 in the Seattle area Those...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LNR Partners, special servicer of $25685 million of mortgage debt against 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago, evidently has taken the 145 million-square-foot office building as it’s now classified as...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...