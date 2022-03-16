Log In or Subscribe to read more
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital is offering for sale a 265,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Dallas based venture has hired JLL to market the property, at 3150 Sabre...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Investment Group has bought a portfolio of four IN Self-Storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price The seller was an unidentified investment group Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal...
REBusiness Online Vault Partners has broken ground on Corporate Parkway Business Center, a 75,000-square-foot industrial property in Wentzville, Mo The Houston developer is building the property at the corner of Corporate Parkway and North Outer...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...