Long Island Business News Bed Bath & Beyond has renewed its lease on its 42,000-square-foot store in the Sayville Plaza shopping center in Bohemia, NY The decision by the New Jersey home merchandising chain to retain its space in Sayville is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
REBusiness Online Vault Partners has broken ground on Corporate Parkway Business Center, a 75,000-square-foot industrial property in Wentzville, Mo The Houston developer is building the property at the corner of Corporate Parkway and North Outer...
IBM Corp has signed a 16-year lease for 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan The Armonk, NY, technology giant will occupy portions of floors two and seven as well as the entirety of floors eight through 10 The 14...
Daily Mail and Globe Amazoncom Inc is relocating 1,800 employees from its 300 Pine St office building in downtown Seattle, citing the area’s recent surge in violent crime The giant online retailer employs about 75,000 in the Seattle area Those...
REBusiness Online Hunt Midwest will break ground this month on Heartland Logistics Park, a four-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Shawnee, Kan The Kansas City, Kan, developer is building the property at 24525 West 43rd St,...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...