Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...
Houston Business Journal The Westcott, an 11-story apartment complex with 315 units in Houston’s Rice Military area, has opened its doors to tenants A venture of Greystar of Charleston, SC, and JPMorgan Global Management developed the property...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...