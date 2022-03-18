Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
Rise48 Equity has paid $1077 million for three apartment properties with 462 units in Mesa, Ariz, and Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor paid $6063 million, or $223,708/unit, for Standard Country Club, a 271-unit property at 1903 North Country Club...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Avanath Capital Management has paid $103 million, or $326,984/unit, for the 315-unit 2M Street Apartments in Washington, DC The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the 12-story property, at 2 M St NE, from WC Smith, a...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...