Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground on a mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Dallas developer is building the property as part of The Quad development Plans call for a 12-story office building...
Dallas Business Journal Constellation Real Estate Partners has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer teamed with Crow Holdings, also of Dallas, to acquire the project’s 3295-acre development site...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, as part of an 11-property portfolio spanning five cities nationwide The portfolio includes 3,000 units The seller and purchase...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has proposed developing a 475,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The New York company wants to build the property on a nearly one-acre site at 311-315 South Congress Ave, just south of...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on Mesquite 635, a 555,790-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas A venture of Crow Holdings and Creation Equity is constructing the three-building development at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Quadrant Investment Properties has filed plans to build a 150,471-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Design District The five-story property, which is being built on a speculative basis, will be called 161 Riveredge...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...