South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco has provided $5525 million of financing against the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Western Wealth Capital and KKR & Co had acquired the property, at 1350 East...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...