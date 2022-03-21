Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Inquirer Gattuso Development Partners plans to build a 500,000-square-foot life-sciences property on the campus of Drexel University in Philadelphia Construction of the 11-story building, on the 3200 block of Cuthbert Street, is...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development is planning to build Eastland Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property totaling 103 million square feet in Harper Woods, Mich The Riverside, Mo, developer is building the property at 18000...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground on a mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Dallas developer is building the property as part of The Quad development Plans call for a 12-story office building...
Dallas Business Journal Constellation Real Estate Partners has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer teamed with Crow Holdings, also of Dallas, to acquire the project’s 3295-acre development site...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...