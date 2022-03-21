Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Republic Properties Corp has bought a 75-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for $1285 million The Washington, DC, real estate services firm bought the site, which consists of three parcels and parts of a...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development is planning to build Eastland Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property totaling 103 million square feet in Harper Woods, Mich The Riverside, Mo, developer is building the property at 18000...
Dallas Business Journal Constellation Real Estate Partners has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer teamed with Crow Holdings, also of Dallas, to acquire the project’s 3295-acre development site...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, as part of an 11-property portfolio spanning five cities nationwide The portfolio includes 3,000 units The seller and purchase...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Novel Park Beach, a nine-story multifamily property with 289 units in the Westshore waterfront area of Tampa, Fla TDBank was the lender Crescent,...