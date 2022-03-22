Log In or Subscribe to read more
Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
Rentvcom Soma Capital Partners has paid $571 million, or $761,333/unit, for the 75-unit apartment property at 1430 Q St in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from its developer, D&S Development, which was...
Dallas Morning News Dilweg Cos has acquired the Royal Tech Business Park, with more than 620,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Durham, NC, investor bought the 11-building property, near Interstate 635 in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a distribution center with more than 200,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of downtown Dallas CA Industrial of Chicago is developing the property at 2700 Avenue K It’s slated...
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
AZ Big Media Nippon Steel Kowa and Continental Realty paid $5825 million, or $388,333/unit, for the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz The sale closed last month A previous story did not have the purchase...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...