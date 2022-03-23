Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rexford Industrial has paid $24 million, or $19428/unit, for Long Beach Business Park, a 123,532-square-foot industrial property in Long Beach, Calif, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property, at 703 West...
Rentvcom Soma Capital Partners has paid $571 million, or $761,333/unit, for the 75-unit apartment property at 1430 Q St in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from its developer, D&S Development, which was...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group is said to be transferring 1740 Broadway near Manhattan’s Times Square to the CMBS trust that holds a $308 million mortgage against the 601,000-square-foot office building The loan, securitized through BWAY...
Dallas Morning News Dilweg Cos has acquired the Royal Tech Business Park, with more than 620,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Durham, NC, investor bought the 11-building property, near Interstate 635 in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Promecap and Eagle Property Capital Investments has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 840 units The seller and purchase price were not known CBRE brokered the deal The...
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
AZ Big Media Nippon Steel Kowa and Continental Realty paid $5825 million, or $388,333/unit, for the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz The sale closed last month A previous story did not have the purchase...
Crain’s New York Business For the first time in roughly 50 years, the 65,000 square feet of retail space at 1221 Sixth Ave in Manhattan is available for lease That’s the result of New York Sports Clubs having vacated its space in 2020...