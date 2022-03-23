Log In or Subscribe to read more
Marcia Diaz, a 32-year veteran of PGIM Real Estate’s lending business, who most recently was head of US debt originations, has been named head of the investment manager’s US core debt strategy In her new role, Diaz oversees PGIM’s...
Greystone continues to beef up its CMBS originations platform and most recently has added four senior executives to the operation The company has tapped Russ Avery as head of structuring He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director in its CMBS...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Roger “Roddy” W Conner has been named managing director and chief operating officer of marketing and investor relations at ACORE Capital LP Conner joins the San Francisco finance company, which has $18 billion of assets under management,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Marc Cesare as managing director at its Dallas office, where he’s charged with originating loans against conventional and affordable apartment properties Cesare, a 20-year industry veteran, joins the...
CARROLL has hired Stephen Hendrix as executive vice president of development Hendrix joins the Atlanta investment manager from Novare Group, where he was senior vice president of development He has more than 27 years of multifamily development...
Jai Agarwal, the former chief financial officer of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, has been named to the same position at Claros Mortgage Trust, the alternative lending business of Mack Real Estate Group Agarwal had been with Apollo...
CAF Capital Partners has hired Stephen Quesinberry as director of acquisitions to spearhead the Dallas private-equity investor’s expansion into the Southeast CAF pursues apartment properties and often redevelops or repositions them It...
Lee & Associates has opened an office in Omaha, Neb, and named Daniel Goaley and Daniel Dutton as co-managing principals to run it The office, the company’s 66th, specializes in investment sales, including land deals It also represents...