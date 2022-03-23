Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $5546 million of CMBS financing against the 61,909 square feet of retail space at 545 and 555 North Michigan Ave along downtown Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district is being transferred to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, whose $9179 million CMBS loan late last year was granted a five-year term extension, could be worth only $4752 million, according to CRED-iQ The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
The five former Starwood Capital Group malls that back $51565 million of CMBS financing might very well be worth substantially less than what's owed against them The properties were appraised last November at a value of $5616 million, but they're...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cash flow generated by the Bellis Fair Mall, a 776,136-square-foot shopping center in Bellingham, Wash, just south of the Canadian border, has declined for six straight years As of last September, cash flow...
Greystone continues to beef up its CMBS originations platform and most recently has added four senior executives to the operation The company has tapped Russ Avery as head of structuring He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director in its CMBS...
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...