Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has bought a 160-acre development site in Denton, Texas, where it wants to build a 900,000-square-foot industrial project The Dallas developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start later this spring on the Rock Island Business Park, with more than 450,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of c, Texas Molto Properties is developing the property on Hard Rock Road on...
REBusiness Online Walters Group has started work on the second phase of the 150-unit Cornerstone at Branchburg, an age- and income-restricted apartment property in Branchburg, NJ The property, restricted to tenants aged 55 and older, is being built...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...