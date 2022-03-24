Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Blue Moon Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been thrown into bankruptcy The 22-room property, which went on sale in August 2014 for $19 million, is owned by an affiliate of Randy Settenbrino, who is...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has bought a 160-acre development site in Denton, Texas, where it wants to build a 900,000-square-foot industrial project The Dallas developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start later this spring on the Rock Island Business Park, with more than 450,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of c, Texas Molto Properties is developing the property on Hard Rock Road on...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bromley Cos has proposed building a 16-story office building as part of the Midtown Tampa development in that Florida city The 400,000-square-foot property is being called Midtown East and will sit next to the...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...