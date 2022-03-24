Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Walters Group has started work on the second phase of the 150-unit Cornerstone at Branchburg, an age- and income-restricted apartment property in Branchburg, NJ The property, restricted to tenants aged 55 and older, is being built...
Crain’s New York Business Cammeby’s International Group has sold a portfolio of 10 apartment buildings with 419 units in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan to Elysee Investment for $922 billion Prices for the buildings ranged...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group is said to be transferring 1740 Broadway near Manhattan’s Times Square to the CMBS trust that holds a $308 million mortgage against the 601,000-square-foot office building The loan, securitized through BWAY...
Crain’s New York Business For the first time in roughly 50 years, the 65,000 square feet of retail space at 1221 Sixth Ave in Manhattan is available for lease That’s the result of New York Sports Clubs having vacated its space in 2020...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Long Island Business News Bed Bath & Beyond has renewed its lease on its 42,000-square-foot store in the Sayville Plaza shopping center in Bohemia, NY The decision by the New Jersey home merchandising chain to retain its space in Sayville is...
The Real Deal The owner of the 466-unit Alta+ apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has been put up for sale by its owner, Simon Development and Baron Property Group The company, formerly Simon Baron Property Development,...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...