Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate Weekly A venture of WeWork, private equity firm Rhone Capital and Hudson’s Bay Co has sold the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store building in Midtown Manhattan to Amazoncom Inc for $978 million, or $1,481/sf...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Crain’s New York Business Nonprofit developer Phipps Houses has filed plans with New York City to move ahead with the fifth and final phase of Rockaway Village, a 1,700-unit affordable housing complex in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY...
Crain’s New York Business The Blue Moon Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been thrown into bankruptcy The 22-room property, which went on sale in August 2014 for $19 million, is owned by an affiliate of Randy Settenbrino, who is...
REBusiness Online Walters Group has started work on the second phase of the 150-unit Cornerstone at Branchburg, an age- and income-restricted apartment property in Branchburg, NJ The property, restricted to tenants aged 55 and older, is being built...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Crain’s New York Business Cammeby’s International Group has sold a portfolio of 10 apartment buildings with 419 units in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan to Elysee Investment for $922 billion Prices for the buildings ranged...
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 93 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield That's up from 59 percent a year earlier and...