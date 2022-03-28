Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes Ram Realty Advisors is planning to develop the Ezelle, a 312-unit garden-style apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer is teaming with...
South Florida Business Journal MGM Hotels has proposed building a 13-story Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hollywood, Fla The hospitality company has proposed the 112-room hotel for a 15,063-square-foot development site at 1926-1934 Tyler St A...
South Florida Business Journal TM Real Estate has plans to build the Shalimar at Boynton Beach, a 250-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami developer has proposed constructing the 10-building property on a 125-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Orlando Business Journal Bossier Corp has plans to build a 320-unit apartment complex in Winter Garden, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The property, which is being called the Registry at Grass Lakes, has been proposed for a 20-acre...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of Flyers Energy has acquired a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling more than 168,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $135 million, or about $8036/sf An affiliate of Key Services sold the...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...