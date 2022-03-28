Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal The Cedar Park, Texas, City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that will pave the way for Shop LC Global Inc to build its headquarters in that suburban Austin city The television shopping network had requested...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is set to break in May on a 477,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the project will have two buildings along...
Austin Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is developing Westinghouse35, a 230,000-square-foot industrial property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Atlanta real estate company recently bought an 18-acre development site...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co has bought a portfolio of three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Northlake, Texas The New York investment manager acquired the industrial portfolio from the developer,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...
Real Estate Weekly A venture of WeWork, private equity firm Rhone Capital and Hudson’s Bay Co has sold the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store building in Midtown Manhattan to Amazoncom Inc for $978 million, or $1,481/sf...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of Flyers Energy has acquired a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling more than 168,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $135 million, or about $8036/sf An affiliate of Key Services sold the...
Santa Barbara News-Press Majestic Asset Management has paid $507 million, or $26053/sf, for Tech Park @ Engage, a six-building industrial property that totals 194,600 square feet in Goleta, Calif The Agoura Hills, Calif, investor, which was...