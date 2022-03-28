Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Nobell Foods has agreed to lease 66,200 square feet of office space at Gateway of Pacific, a 22 million-sf office and life-sciences property that is under construction in San Francisco The producer of plant-based food products was...
Brooklyn Paper The Legal Aid Society is suing the owner of 111 Livingston St, a 434,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY, alleging the property is infested with mold The organization is seeking $2 million in damages and is looking to get...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their near non-stop escalation in February, climbing by 077 percent from January’s levels, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property...
The market for collateralized loan obligations backed by commercial mortgages has softened in recent weeks, with spreads widening in the face of tepid investor demand While general market volatility is partly to blame, the market's been inundated...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 93 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield That's up from 59 percent a year earlier and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Health Care Service Corp, the parent company of Blue Cross & Blue Shield, has agreed to lease 133,077 square feet of office space at 3500 Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The...