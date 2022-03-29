Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default when it matures in July The loan, securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded three classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C14, because of losses it has estimated will eventually result from the resolution of at-risk collateral loans The rating agency has classified six of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Marriott Atlanta Buckhead hotel, a full-service property with 349 rooms, has been appraised at a value of $382 million – roughly half the value placed on it six years ago, when a $505 million CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $5546 million of CMBS financing against the 61,909 square feet of retail space at 545 and 555 North Michigan Ave along downtown Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district is being transferred to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, whose $9179 million CMBS loan late last year was granted a five-year term extension, could be worth only $4752 million, according to CRED-iQ The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
The five former Starwood Capital Group malls that back $51565 million of CMBS financing might very well be worth substantially less than what's owed against them The properties were appraised last November at a value of $5616 million, but they're...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...