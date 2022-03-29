Log In or Subscribe to read more
Continental Development Co has lined up $276 million of construction/permanent financing from CTL Capital for its development, in a venture with Mar Ventures Inc, of the Los Angeles Chargers’ corporate headquarters and training facility in El...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The collateral pool for the latest CMBS conduit deal carries the highest weighted average coupon in more than two and a half years The transaction, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2022-C62, carries a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default when it matures in July The loan, securitized through...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $47 million of construction financing for the proposed 127-unit Lumia Apartments in Azusa, Calif, which is 25 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley The loan is the third that the lender, an...