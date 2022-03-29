Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
Triangle Business Journal APG Global has bought the 176,778-square-foot office building at 5440 Millstream Blvd in McLeansville, NC, for $17 million, or about $9617/sf The Raleigh, NC, investor purchased the property from Starwood Capital Group,...
ABC News The federal government has greenlighted the Trump Organization’s $375 million, or $143 million/room, sale of the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to CGI Merchant Group The Trump Organization had tried to sell the...
Sundance Bay has paid $415 million, or $136,513/unit, for Regency Square, a 304-unit apartment property in Yuma, Ariz The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
The Real Deal Extell Development has sold a three-parcel development site on Manhattan’s Far West Side to ZD Jasper Realty for $517 million The properties have nearly 119,000 square feet of buildable space, so ZD Jasper, of Great Neck, NY,...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...