South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Seagate Colorado Partners has paid $63 million, or $588,785/unit, for My Block Wash Park, a 107-unit apartment property in Denver The local investor purchased the property from its developer, the Sepic family,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
Los Angeles Business Journal Ideal Capital Group has sold Elements 616, a 105-unit apartment property in Redondo Beach, Calif, for $745 million, or $709,523/unit The Clovis, Calif, investment firm sold the three-story property to an unnamed investor...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...