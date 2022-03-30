Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas Business Center Austin Park LLC has proposed building the 606-unit University Park Apartments at the corner of 163rd Street and University Drive in Olathe, Kan, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kan The property will have 32...
South Florida Business Journal FedEx Ground has agreed to lease 501,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Medley, Fla The Pittsburgh logistics company, which specializes in delivering packages via ground transportation, is taking...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $348 million of financing for the proposed 167-unit Elements Apartments that Vernon Group is developing in Santa Maria, Calif The loan has a three-year term, but could be extended by up to two additional years and...
Dallas Morning News Prologis is planning to develop four industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in Arlington, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT is building the properties on New York Avenue near Interstate 30 They will...
Stonehill Strategic Capital last year funded 30 loans totaling $822 million, making it among the country’s most-active lenders against hotels The Atlanta investment manager, an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, indicated it would remain...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $31 million of bridge financing to fund the purchase of two apartment properties in Southfield, Mich The New York lender funded the loans through its Dwight Mortgage Trust REIT They were arranged by Crossmark...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...