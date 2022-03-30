Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A company represented by Pillar Commercial has sold the seven-story office building at 3939 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Dallas An Irving, Texas, investor bought the 117,173-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Lexington Realty Trust has sold a nearly 250,000-square-foot office building at 6555 Sierra Drive in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas IRA Capital bought the property, which is fully leased to utility...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...