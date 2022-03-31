Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties is developing the I-4 Logistics Park, a 176 million-square-foot industrial project in Deltona, Fla The property is being planned for a development site next to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on Novel Beach Park, a 289-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the property in the city’s Westshore waterfront area It recently lined up...
Crain’s New York Business HUBB NYC Properties has secured a $100 million loan for its purchase of a 361-unit multifamily portfolio on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West sides JPMorgan Chase provided the 10-year loan, which was...
Redwood Capital Group has paid $8675 million, or $231,333/unit, for Reserve Eden Prairie, a 375-unit apartment property in Eden Prairie, Minn The purchase price was first reported in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Redwood Capital, a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Fortinet has paid $208 million, or $22128/sf, for the 94,000-square-foot office property at 564 West Randolph St in Chicago The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity solutions company purchased the property from an affiliate...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management is offering for sale the 239-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Chicago The local office of Hodges Ward Elliott was hired to market the property, at 1 South...
A venture of Hampshire Cos, Claremont Development and Circle Squared has secured a $105 million loan against Rivet and Rivet 26, a pair of apartment properties with 362 units in Jersey City, NJ Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc provided the two-year...