Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...
Providence Business News Capital Group Properties has purchased Warwick Center, a 160,000-square-foot retail property in Warwick, RI, for $1235 million Nuveen Real Estate, a New York institutional asset manager, sold the property and was represented...
The Real Deal Fairfield Properties has purchased The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY, for $147 million, or $565,384/unit The property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave on Long Island, opened just five months ago and was developed by a...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties is developing the I-4 Logistics Park, a 176 million-square-foot industrial project in Deltona, Fla The property is being planned for a development site next to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on Novel Beach Park, a 289-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the property in the city’s Westshore waterfront area It recently lined up...
Crain’s New York Business HUBB NYC Properties has secured a $100 million loan for its purchase of a 361-unit multifamily portfolio on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West sides JPMorgan Chase provided the 10-year loan, which was...