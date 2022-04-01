Log In or Subscribe to read more
Redwood Capital Group has paid $8675 million, or $231,333/unit, for Reserve Eden Prairie, a 375-unit apartment property in Eden Prairie, Minn The purchase price was first reported in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Redwood Capital, a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Fortinet has paid $208 million, or $22128/sf, for the 94,000-square-foot office property at 564 West Randolph St in Chicago The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity solutions company purchased the property from an affiliate...
REBusinessOnline Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Sovereign Twin Creeks, a 366-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed Sovereign Twin Creeks, at 729 Junction Drive, opened last...
Stonehill Strategic Capital last year funded 30 loans totaling $822 million, making it among the country’s most-active lenders against hotels The Atlanta investment manager, an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, indicated it would remain...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The collateral pool for the latest CMBS conduit deal carries the highest weighted average coupon in more than two and a half years The transaction, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2022-C62, carries a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago has transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default when it matures in July The loan, securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
Monthly median rents at one-bedroom apartment units across the country have increased by 25 percent so far this year, outpacing the 19 percent growth rate during the same period a year ago, according to Zumpercom Median rents are now $1,400 That's...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded three classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C14, because of losses it has estimated will eventually result from the resolution of at-risk collateral loans The rating agency has classified six of the...