Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...
The Real Deal Criterion Group has filed plans to build a 170,000-square-foot industrial project in Queens, NY The local developer bought the project’s development site, at 22-09 Queens Plaza North near Queensbridge Park, three years ago for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Crain’s New York Business TOT Developers has filed plans to construct two residential buildings totaling 330 units in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY One building at 1826 Fulton St will have 212 units and include a 135-vehicle...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...