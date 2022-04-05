Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal An unidentified private investor has paid $802 million, or about $215,591/unit, for the 372-unit Genesis Apartments in Clearwater, Fla The seller was not disclosed CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance...
The housing-finance agency has launched its Expanded Housing Choice lending program to incentivize borrowers to accept US Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Vouchers at properties that previously had not accepted them The...
Multi-Housing News Logistics Property Co will break ground soon on two industrial properties with a combined 663,867 square feet in Aurora, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The local developer is building a 392,933-sf property on a 307-acre site...
Dallas Business Journal Tides Equities has lined up $9414 million of acquisition financing for Ladera, a 500-unit apartment property in Dallas Berkadia arranged the three-year bridge loan, which carries a 315 percent interest rate and amortizes over...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...
AZ Big Media North American Development Group has broken ground on the PALMtower Residences at Arizona Center, a 352-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is building the 28-story property at 440 East Van...
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $645 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent at Papago Park, a 270-unit apartment property in Phoenix Decron Properties of Los Angeles bought the property from MG Properties...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...