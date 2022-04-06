Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...
The housing-finance agency has launched its Expanded Housing Choice lending program to incentivize borrowers to accept US Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Vouchers at properties that previously had not accepted them The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An unidentified private investor has paid $802 million, or about $215,591/unit, for the 372-unit Genesis Apartments in Clearwater, Fla The seller was not disclosed CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance...
Multi-Housing News Logistics Property Co will break ground soon on two industrial properties with a combined 663,867 square feet in Aurora, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The local developer is building a 392,933-sf property on a 307-acre site...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $435 million of financing for the construction of 4135 Park Blvd, a 190-unit apartment project in San Diego The three-year loan was provided by an unnamed national bank CEDARst Cos of Chicago is building the...
Dallas Business Journal Tides Equities has lined up $9414 million of acquisition financing for Ladera, a 500-unit apartment property in Dallas Berkadia arranged the three-year bridge loan, which carries a 315 percent interest rate and amortizes over...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...