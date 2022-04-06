Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An unidentified private investor has paid $802 million, or about $215,591/unit, for the 372-unit Genesis Apartments in Clearwater, Fla The seller was not disclosed CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $435 million of financing for the construction of 4135 Park Blvd, a 190-unit apartment project in San Diego The three-year loan was provided by an unnamed national bank CEDARst Cos of Chicago is building the...
Dallas Business Journal Tides Equities has lined up $9414 million of acquisition financing for Ladera, a 500-unit apartment property in Dallas Berkadia arranged the three-year bridge loan, which carries a 315 percent interest rate and amortizes over...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $645 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent at Papago Park, a 270-unit apartment property in Phoenix Decron Properties of Los Angeles bought the property from MG Properties...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...