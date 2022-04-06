Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal TA Realty has paid $363 million, or about $37813/sf, for 96,000 square feet of retail space at the Pines City Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Boston company acquired the space, at 10610, 10620 and...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Dallas Morning News Wynne/Jackson is teaming with ProspectHill Group to buy 575 acres in Waxahachie, Texas, where they plan to build a distribution and manufacturing project Wynne/Jackson, a Dallas development firm, and ProspectHill, of San...
Austin Business Journal Link Logistics Real Estate plans to break ground in June on a three-building industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 18 miles north of Austin, Texas The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group is...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Growth Capital Partners and Phelan-Bennett Development is building the Westside 10 Industrial Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas Growth Capital, of Birmingham, Ala, and Phelan-Bennett, of Houston,...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Fair Street Partners has paid $32 million, or $21333/sf, for the 150,000-square foot Macy’s department store at 1900 28th St in Boulder, Colo, about 28 miles northwest of Denver...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of GID Investment Advisers has paid $107 million, or about $232,609/unit, for Park at Peachtree Corners, a 460-unit apartment complex in suburban Atlanta The Boston investment and development company bought...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An unidentified private investor has paid $802 million, or about $215,591/unit, for the 372-unit Genesis Apartments in Clearwater, Fla The seller was not disclosed CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance...