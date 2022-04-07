Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News PCCP LLC has sold the office and retail components at the Watters Creek mixed-use property in Allen, Texas, about 24 miles north of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles company sold the property to a venture of Charter Holdings and...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
MultifamilyBiz RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Terrell Heights neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style complex, at 1320 Austin Highway,...
Commercial Observer AHC Inc, an Arlington, Va, affordable-housing developer, has named Paul Bernard as its new president and chief executive Bernard has spent close to 30 years working in areas such as urban planning, real estate development, public...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Charlotte Business Journal The Charlotte, NC, zoning commission unanimously approved a plan for a 10-story office building with a ground-floor retail component at Phillips Place in the city’s SouthPark neighborhood The 365-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of AHS Residential and EH Development has filed to build 608 apartment units in Miami The venture of local developers wants to build the property on a seven-acre site at 2100 NW 41st St in Miami’s Model...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown Properties has started work on the latest phase of the Ponce City Market mixed-use development in Atlanta The latest phase, which will total some 700,000 square feet, consists of a four-story building with 90,000...