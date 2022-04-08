Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
San Antonio Business Journal The San Antonio City Council has approved a revised plan to build a hotel and residential project on the former World’s Fair site The $340 million project is being built by a venture of Zachry Hospitality and the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is breaking ground next month on a 7198,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Nacogdoches, Texas, property management company is constructing the two-building property at...
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...