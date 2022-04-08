Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...
The Real Deal Clipper Equity plans to develop two residential buildings totaling 650 units in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY The multifamily developer, which is led by David Bistricer, wants to put the new buildings at 2360 Bedford Ave, on the...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of DSF Group has purchased Countryside Village, a 448-unit apartment community in Manchester, NH, for $1215 million, or $271,205/unit CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of both the Boston-based buyer and seller, an...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...