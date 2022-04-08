Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
San Antonio Business Journal The San Antonio City Council has approved a revised plan to build a hotel and residential project on the former World’s Fair site The $340 million project is being built by a venture of Zachry Hospitality and the...
Houston Business Journal First National Realty Partners has bought Champions Village, a 383,000-square-foot retail property in Houston The Red Bank, NJ, company bought the property from New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Preferred Apartment...
Houston Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought Willowbrook Plaza, a 384,858-square-foot shopping center in Houston, for $378 million, or about $9822/sf The Miami real estate firm acquired the retail property from Site Centers Corp, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $13180/sf, for a 157,820-square-foot industrial property at the Interstate South Logistics Park in Lakeville, Minn The New York pension fund investor purchased the...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is breaking ground next month on a 7198,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Nacogdoches, Texas, property management company is constructing the two-building property at...
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
Dallas Morning News PCCP LLC has sold the office and retail components at the Watters Creek mixed-use property in Allen, Texas, about 24 miles north of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles company sold the property to a venture of Charter Holdings and...