Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...
San Antonio Business Journal Palladius Capital Management has acquired The Heights, a 270-unit student-housing property in San Marcos, Texas The Austin, Texas, real estate investment management company purchased the property, with 672 beds at 1101...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Lightbulb Capital Group has bought The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The company, which is the family office of Los Angeles investor Jay Schuminsky, acquired the property from Lang...
Commercial Property Executive CapRock Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Palomino Ranch, a 24-building industrial property with 2 million square feet in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at 1811...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...